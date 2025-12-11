Trump Admits Using 'Shithole' Then Continues Racist Onslaught On Somalia

During Tuesday's Trump campaign rally on the economy, which turned into a racist, anti-immigrant diatribe, Trump said he's stopping all third world migrations from "hellholes" like Afghanistan, Haiti, and Somali, admitting he did make the "shithole countries" comments in 2018, describing all non-white countries to his MAGA crowd.

During his demented pep rally, Trump approvingly smiled when a supporter yelled, "shithole," which launched him into making his racist admission.

"I've also announced a permanent pause on third world migration, including from hell holes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries, Trump said. (Off camera: "Shithole")

"I didn't say shithole, you did!" Trump laughed. Demented Donald relished the chance to yell "shit hole" again.

TRUMP: Remember, I said that to the senators, they came in, the Democrats, they wanted to be bipartisan. So they came in and they said, this is totally off the record. Nothing mentioned here. We want to be honest because our country was going to hell. And we had a meeting and I say, why is it we only take people from shithole countries, right? Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few. Let us have a few from, from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people. Do you mind? But we always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime. The only thing they're good at is going after ships, but they don't go after our ships. You know why? Because that same missile that knocks the crap out of them that were the drug dealers from, from Venezuela.

Only white people migrating from Sweden, Norway, Denmark are nice.

All non-whites are disgusting to this racist jerk.