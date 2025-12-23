Don Trump Jr Goes Racist Against Somalia

This entire family is awful.
Don Trump Jr Goes Racist Against Somalia
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoDecember 23, 2025

Donald Trump Junior piled on the MAGA cult's latest punching bag, Somalia and Minnesota, and attacked the idea of diversity during last week's TPUSA event.

Racism has become a part of the Republican lexicon, and this is the latest example of using conspiracies perpetrated by JD Vance and Trump during the 2024 election to continue promoting racist lies.

JUUNIOR: And responsibility for that doesn't just fall on Democrats.

It falls on so many of the weak Republicans who just capitulated to the D.C. swamp.

And we're going to put an end to that, too.

Some of the loudest voices, even in the Republican Party, demanded we bring in tens of thousands of unvetted Afghan refugees.

For years, they turned Minnesota into little Somalia.

How's that working out for anyone?

I'm not sure, guys.

I keep hearing diversity is our strength, but I'm not so sure.

I'm not so sure.

How would Junior know anything about Minnesota or Somalian migrants since his elitism keeps him away from such things?

Bashing the least of us who have a different skin tone is par for the course from these reprobates.

Knuckle draggers like James Comey are very happy to hop on the racist trail.

Rep. Comer: "The early numbers that I'm getting in on the Somalis in Minnesota is 75% of the Somalis in Minnesota are on full government assistance. That's full welfare."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-23T15:03:32.192Z

