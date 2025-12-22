JD Vance Goes Full White Nationalist At TPUSA Event

VP JD Vance gave a shout out to neo-Nazis and Christian white supremacists at the TPUSA event over the weekend by declaring "you don't have to apologize for being white anymore."

When has anyone ever apologized for being white?

Vance's speech attacks diversity in an insidious manner that no Vice President has ever done before.

"In the United States of America, you don't have to apologize for being white anymore," Vance shouted. The crowd clapped as if they were in rapture.

"And if you're an Asian, you don't have to talk around your skin color when you're applying for college, because we judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can't control," he said.

This is a shout-out to the Supreme Court for destroying Affirmative Action so Republicans can refuse jobs, promotions, applications, enrollments, and all sorts of endeavors to people who do not fall into the Christian white nationalistic camp.

"We don't persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything," he continued. "The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot -- and if you're that, you're very much on our team."

Notice how Vance doesn't name-check "women" in his words? Every action the Trump administration has taken involving the gays has been a direct assault on the LGBTQ+ community at large. Remember when FBI employee David Maltinsky was fired in late 2025 after displaying a Pride flag at his Los Angeles workspace? They destroy lives over a flag.

Vance is telling his Christian white nationalists that it's okay to be racist.

It's okay to be homophobic.

It's okay to only want a Christian nation.

This was Vance's "whites are right" speech.