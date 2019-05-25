Supporters Of Splitting Washington To Form 51st State Hold Bake Sale Fundraiser

That's almost word-for-word the Associated Press headline. These wack-a-doodles honestly believe that they can split up Washington State (and parts of Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon, and Montana) to create some kind Christianist sanctuary state, because the United States is “a Christian nation” under siege by atheists and Communists. The stupid it burns brightly, especially in the interior of Washington State around the Spokane Valley.

Source: Associated Press



SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Proponents of creating a 51st state held a bake sale to raise money for their cause.

The Spokesman-Review reports that supporters of the proposed Christian conservative state, which would span parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, raised money by auctioning pies and other desserts.

The Liberty State Gala drew about 200 people in the city of Spokane Valley on Thursday evening.

Speakers included Washington state Rep. Matt Shea, a Spokane Valley Republican who has championed the Liberty State movement.

Shea spoke of the cultural and political differences between eastern and western Washington, denied the existence of global warming, and claimed the United States is “a Christian nation” under siege by atheists and Communists.