Satanists Support $4,700 Cleaning Bill For Embattled Washington State Rep. Matt Shea

Somewhat better for Shea than last year, when he was accused of domestic terrorism for helping to plan an occupation in Oregon. (Yeah, really.) Shea is also the leader of the so-called secessionist group, Liberty State, which wants to carve off a part of western Washingon and Oregon for some far-right Christianity-based utopia. Given all his recent antics then it's hardly surprising that Shea did not meet the filing deadline for reelection this afternoon and will not be in the state legislature much longer.
Shea was served the bill for pouring the oil on the historic, and porous stone of the Capitol steps. $4761.34 to be exact. At least one Satanist is glad to see Shea penalized for "disregarding the public safety."
Source: Spokesman-Review
Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea is being billed $4,700 for the cleanup of olive oil he poured on the steps of the domed Legislative Building in early March, part of a Christian group’s response to an earlier demonstration by Satanists who had marched around the building.
The oil was poured onto porous stones that form the steps and sidewalk around the domed structure that houses the Legislature and top executive offices, making it difficult to remove, according to the Department of Enterprise Services, which manages the Capitol grounds and buildings.
Shea was sent a letter and an invoice Thursday from the department’s finance office.
“This invoice to you is generated to recover the full amount of expense incurred to repair damage caused by olive oil on the Legislative Building Steps on March 6, 2020,” the letter says. “Please send your remittance to the Department of Enterprise Services.”
The North Steps of the building is a frequent location for demonstrations of groups of all sizes and political beliefs.
On March 6, a group of protesters from the Seattle-based Satanic Temple of Washington, many of them wearing black hooded robes, gathered at the Capitol and marched through and around the domed building. According to the permit they received for that gathering, they were performing an “invocation.”