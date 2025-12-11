ICE Agent Arrested For Felonious Assault, Strangulation In Domestic Violence Case

A Cincinnati-based ICE agent has been arrested, with prosecutors requesting that he be held without bond. Witnesses saw Samuel Saxon, 47, put a woman who lives with him in a chokehold, “causing serious physical harm.” Police observed bruising around the woman's neck, and he was subsequently charged with felonious assault, strangulation, and domestic violence.

Police had been called to the residence a total of 22 times in the last 18 months.

KKTV reports:

The reported incident occurred in the hallway of an apartment building on Eden Avenue near the University of Cincinnati, court records show. Saxon was charged based on witnesses who reported seeing him put the woman in a chokehold that caused visible bruising to her neck, a Cincinnati police sergeant wrote in one of the criminal complaints. Authorities noted in court on Monday that there had been 22 calls to the residence over the last year and a half. Saxon’s place of employment was not mentioned during the brief hearing. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Samantha Silverstein assigned bonds to Saxon for the charges of strangulation and domestic violence, but she agreed with prosecutors that he should be held without bond on the felonious assault count. Silverstein scheduled Saxon’s next court appearance for 9 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear how long Saxton has worked for ICE, but we do know that Immigration and Customs Enforcement hasn't appropriately vetted its recruits. Saxton pleaded not guilty on all charges. The ICE-hole will get due process, which is what this country is about.