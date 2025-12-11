ICE Agent Arrested For Felonious Assault, Strangulation In Domestic Violence Case

And now you know what they look like without their masks.
By Conover KennardDecember 11, 2025

A Cincinnati-based ICE agent has been arrested, with prosecutors requesting that he be held without bond. Witnesses saw Samuel Saxon, 47, put a woman who lives with him in a chokehold, “causing serious physical harm.” Police observed bruising around the woman's neck, and he was subsequently charged with felonious assault, strangulation, and domestic violence.

Police had been called to the residence a total of 22 times in the last 18 months.

KKTV reports:

The reported incident occurred in the hallway of an apartment building on Eden Avenue near the University of Cincinnati, court records show.

Saxon was charged based on witnesses who reported seeing him put the woman in a chokehold that caused visible bruising to her neck, a Cincinnati police sergeant wrote in one of the criminal complaints.

Authorities noted in court on Monday that there had been 22 calls to the residence over the last year and a half.

Saxon’s place of employment was not mentioned during the brief hearing.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Samantha Silverstein assigned bonds to Saxon for the charges of strangulation and domestic violence, but she agreed with prosecutors that he should be held without bond on the felonious assault count.

Silverstein scheduled Saxon’s next court appearance for 9 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear how long Saxton has worked for ICE, but we do know that Immigration and Customs Enforcement hasn't appropriately vetted its recruits. Saxton pleaded not guilty on all charges. The ICE-hole will get due process, which is what this country is about.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon