Hawley Seeks To Exclude ‘Biden Voters’ From Receiving Trump Tariff Rebate Checks

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced legislation to provide $600 tariff rebates, a proposal that would give a family of four $2,400 in rebates to offset higher prices resulting from tariffs. However, he told podcaster and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon that the checks should not go to “Biden voters,” only to “Trump blue-collar voters.”

"So this is not going to the hedge fund managers, or all the Biden voters," he said. "This is not going to the Wall Street kingpins; they don't need any of it."

"This is going to the Trump blue-collar voters, the people who Joe Biden crushed, the people who didn't get a raise under Joe Biden for four long years, the people who cannot afford their gas because Joe Biden shut down our energy, who can't afford their groceries because Joe Biden drove up the price of everything," he insisted while prices are going up on Trump's watch.

"And it is a message from us to them, from Trump to these folks, that he is here to deliver for them," he continued. "You know, I got the idea from the president. I mean, the president said, maybe we ought to do a little rebate. Great idea."

"It tells our people, the working people, that we are here for you and these policies are going to benefit them," he added. "And we're in it for the long haul. These Trump policies are here to stay."

During the COVID pandemic, Hawley joined Sen. Bernie Sanders to advocate for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks. Interestingly, the insufferable fist-pumping January 6th supporter has become even more partisan since then. Also, $600 per person won't do shit.

The $5,000 DOGE payments would be reduced for households that earn $150,000 or more per year, a head of household who earns more than $112,500, and individuals who earn more than $75,000. And Kamala Harris ran in 2024, not Joe Biden.