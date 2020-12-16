At His Phony 'Election Fraud' Hearing, Agitated Ron Johnson Screams At Dem Colleague

Senator Ron Johnson is holding a hearing to stroke Donald Trump's bruised ego and bolster his claim that the election was stolen, even though he admits Joe Biden won.

We could possibly call this "the Festivus hearing", since it appears to be held for the sole purpose of allowing Republicans to air their grievances about Dear Leader's loss by over 7 million votes.

There is no moment more revealing than when Senator Ron Johnson used his privilege as committee chair to angrily denounce Senator Gary Peters, Peters made an observation about Johnson's motives with regard to Johnson's disinformation campaign against Hunter Biden.

Fun fact: Hunter Biden was not running on any ballot in the year of our Lord 2020.

During his questioning of former CISA chief Chris Krebs, Senator Peters said, "We saw foreign disinformation campaigns trying to sow doubt about the integrity of our election. We've seen that before, and very clearly in 2016, and certainly all the intelligence community in this country backs that up, and so, in fact, CISA rumor control page was created within your agency."

This opened the door for Krebs to talk about how they actively pushed back on disinformation in real-time in an effort to protect the integrity of our democracy and the election.

Ron Johnson was so enraged, he interrupted the questioning.

I have to talk about Russian disinformation. The people peddling it are not on my side of the aisle. Senior Democrat leaders including Peters were involved in creating a false intelligence product that they leaked to the media that accused Senator Grassley, the President Pro-tem of the Senate, and myself of accepting and disseminating Russian disinformation from a person. I never heard of him until they brought it up. Senator Peters introduced that false Russian disinformation into our investigation record. Fifty people associated with the intelligence community after our Hunter Biden investigation and the revelations of the Hunter Biden computer said oh, this is Russian disinformation. Now we find out it's a real investigation by the Justice Department."

Johnson went on to whine that he was "galled" that Peters was accusing HIM of disinformation after the Steele dossier (much of which has proven to be true) was disseminated by Democrats.

"I can't sit by here and listen to this and say that this is not disinformation, this hearing today. This is getting information," Johnson huffed. "We have to take a look at to restore confidence in our election integrity. We won't be able to just move on without bringing up these irregularities and provide the explanation and see if there really are problems to see -- "

I see what he did there. First you undermine the elections and then wail about election integrity. We're on to you and so was Gary Peters, who was not going to sit idly by and let that pass.

Let the cage match begin!!!

"You say I'm putting out information. I had nothing to do with this report," Peters protested.

Johnson screamed, "You lied repeatedly. You lied repeatedly in the press. That I was spreading Russian disinformation. I told you to stop lying and you continued to do it!"

"Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances," Peters replied.

"You talked about Russian disinformation," Johnson shot back.

Peters yelled back, "Mr. Chairman you can't make those allegations and drop it there. That is why this -- "

He was interrupted by Johnson calling on Rand Paul to take up his questions. Repeatedly.

Exasperated, Peters finally shouted, "This is terrible what you are doing to this committee and all the great work."

And without missing a beat, the wounded and fauxtraged RoJo yelled back, "It is what you have done to this committee. False lie accusing the chairman of spreading disinformation. You are spouting it again which is why I had to respond."

And with that, they moved on to Rand Paul.

This hearing has been nothing more than a shitshow with Ron Johnson's obsequious pandering to Dear Leader's sad state of mind. And apparently, also Ron Johnson's wounded ego. The Hunter Biden story is and always has been a smear campaign to get revenge for Donald Trump's impeachment.

It's also a clip generator for Fox News and their farther-Right competitors, as nearly all Republican congressional "investigations" have been since the Bill Clinton days.

Here is a shorter clip of the catfight by itself, but it's better in context.