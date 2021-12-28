Ron Johnson Wants The Unvaxed To Die Proudly, Part Infinity

Ron Johnson is accountable for the deaths he causes by pushing vaccine disinformation.
By Frances LangumDecember 28, 2021

Ron "Mouthwash" Johnson is at it again.

Speaking with a delirious Sean Duffy on Fox, the Senator from Wisconsin denied vaccines are effective AT ALL because the omicron variant infects those who have been vaxed.

"We all hoped and prayed that the vaccines would be 100% effective and 100% safe, but they’re not! We know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch covid, they can transmit covid, so what’s the point?!" asked this doofus.

The point is, Ron, people who are vaccinated are far less likely to be hospitalized and die.

One of my colleagues here noted that "Everyone with a dead unvaxxed relative who's been listening to these right-wing a**holes needs to sue them all into oblivion."

And another on Twitter noted: "We all hoped and prayed that American Senators would be 100% patriotic and 100% committed to the Constitution, but they’re not! We know that Senators can spend Independence Day in Moscow, they can support a violent insurrection, so what’s the point?!" Looking at you, Ron Johnson."

