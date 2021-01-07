'Domestic Terrorists': An Angry President-elect Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Sedition

President-elect Joe Biden held a previously scheduled event to introduce his nominee for Attorney General, Merrick Garland. But before he got to the introductions, he took a moment to condemn Wednesday's sedition in angry language. Here's an excerpt:

Yesterday was one of the darkest days in the history of our nation.

An unprecedented assault on our democracy.

An assault on the citadel of liberty, the United States Capitol itself.

An assault on the rule of law.

An assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: ratifying the will of the people

in choosing the leadership of their government.

We grieve the loss of life. We grieve the desecration of the people’s house.

But what we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was disorder.

It was not protest. It was chaos.

They weren’t protestors. Don’t dare call them protestors.

They were rioters, a mob.

Insurrectionists.

Domestic terrorists.

It’s that basic and that simple.

And I wish we could say we couldn’t see it coming.

But that isn’t true. We could.

For the past four years we’ve had a president who has made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, and the rule of law clear in everything he has done.

He has unleashed an all-out assault on the institutions of our democracy.

And yesterday was but the culmination of that unrelenting attack.