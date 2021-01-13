MAGA Terrorists Making Threats At All Levels Of Government

CNN reported that Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) had received a threatening, profanity-laden voicemail after the MAGA Sedition Riot, warning him, among other things, that there would be a civil war and they would be coming to get him.

These atrocities aren't just happening at a federal level either. States all over the country are activating the National Guard and otherwise preparing for problems during the next week, after being warned by the FBI that these domestic terrorists were coordinating actions to invade the state capitols.

Taking it another step further, the Republican Party of St. Croix County, in Wisconsin, told people to prepare for war if they wanted peace and that it was time to remove "local leftist tyrants":

Don't assume the events from the MAGA insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week led Republicans around the country to tone down their political rhetoric. Just visit the homepage for the St. Croix Republican Party. Scrawled across the top of the page is the Latin phrase "Si vis pacem, para bellum," which is followed by its translation: "If you want peace, prepare for war." Political patriots are then encouraged to join the "digital battlefield." "It's time to stand and be counted as a conservative warrior in the on-going fight to preserve our Constitutional Republic," the homepage says. "We need to start local by removing leftist tyrants from all local and County positions in the future April elections." The website had called for "eliminating" local tyrants as of late last week, according to online archives. After accusing the "Marxist left" and the "complicit media" of trying to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election, the St. Croix Republican Party says Democrats were busy "sewing" (sic) chaos and using "every dirty trick imaginable" to win in 2020.

John Kraft, the party chairman of the county, showed no remorse for putting up such inflammatory rhetoric, although the state party chair, Andrew Hitt, condemned it:

But John Kraft, chairman of the St. Croix County Republican Party, isn't backing down — or taking down the post, despite a request from the state GOP to do so. The western Wisconsin county is part of a growing community between Eau Claire and Minneapolis. Kraft, an IT professional, said the message was up before last Wednesday's violent, Trump-inspired revolt at the Capitol, and he "can't help what twisted inferences local Democrats choose to attribute to it." [...] It turns out the state Republican Party has even encouraged Kraft and his county party to take down the inflammatory post — without success. State GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt said in a statement that violence for political purposes is always unacceptable, no matter where it occurs. Hitt then chided the St. Croix Republican Party for telling its members to "prepare for war." "Especially in light of recent events, it's an ill-chosen phrase to express their sentiments," Hitt said, adding that the state party doesn't control the local parties. "We suggested at an earlier date they remove this, but they declined to take our advice."

It seems that Hitt and Kraft had further words in private about it because the site appears to be down at the time of this writing.

However, what is really needed are charges be brought up against Kraft and others like him. Even if they are still unrepentant for it, at least society would be safe from such miscreants and reprobates.