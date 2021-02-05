Emotional Floor Speech: Rashida Tlaib Recalls Death Threats

Republicans traumatize women. Then they gaslight.

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her congresswomen colleagues are refusing to play along.

The most emotional speech of the day came from Rashida Tlaib, who was not in the Capitol on January 6th, but because she has received death threats from her first day in Congress, was traumatized nonetheless. "Each one paralyzed me, each time," she said.

"All I could do is thank Allah that I wasn't here. I felt overwhelming relief," Tlaib said. "And I felt bad for Alexandria and so many of my colleagues that were here, but as I saw it, I thought to myself, 'Thank God, I'm not there.' "

Other women took to the floor in powerful moments of yes, resistance, to Republican gaslighting about January 6.