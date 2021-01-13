AOC Makes Emotional Instagram Video: I Thought I Was Going To Die

On Instagram Live Tuesday night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she thought she "was going to die" at one point during the MAGA sedition riot.

Security concerns meant she couldn't provide details.

"I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive, and not just in a general sense but also in a very, very specific sense," the congresswoman said.

She also called Wednesday "traumatizing."

Ocasio-Cortez said it is "not an exaggeration" to say that some members of the House were "nearly assassinated."

"We were very lucky that things happened within certain minutes that allowed members to escape the House floor unharmed," she added. "Many of us merely narrowly escaped death."

She did not sugarcoat how she feels about the Republican colleagues who colluded with the rioters.