AOC Nails Ted Cruz To The Wall: UPDATED

Yesterday WallStreetBets subreddit caused mass panic in the markets and sent Hedge fund managers crying with huge losses by destroying their short plays on GameStop.

These Reddit users have been using the Robinhood app to make their trades because there are no commissions involved for transactions as well as basically no restrictions on what types of trades you can make.

But after the brouhaha that was caused on The Street and in the business media, apparently, Robinhood blocked their retail investors from trading while leaving those hedge funders alone.

AOC then tweeted this:

This is unacceptable.



We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.



As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Enter Ted Cruz, who helped inspire and gave aid and comfort to the January 6 seditionists.

Cruz thought he'd hide in plain sight by agreeing with AOC, hoping for a little sugar in return.

Instead, AOC reminded Ted Cruz that his rhetoric inspired an assassination plot against her.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.



Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.



In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Dayum! That's the way to talk to seditionists.

UPDATED: Ted Cruz is a monster.

Cruz response to @AOC tweet: "You know, there's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side. It's, it's not healthy for our country, it's certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others." via hill pool — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) January 28, 2021

Sen. Cruz actually claimed all the anger in our country is coming from the left. Did he see what the MAGA mob did on January 6?

This is beyond sycophantic or deluded.

It's totally batsh*t, crazy, insane. Kellyanne Conway needs to come up with a new word to explain his behavior.

Of course AOC and every member of Congress that was in the US Capitol is furious after it was stormed by extremist right wing Trump supporting traitors who had violent intent in their hearts against mostly Democrats.

I'd be angry too if my congressional colleagues aided and abetted the MAGA mob that either tried to murder or attack me.

Cruz needs to resign.