AOC Nails Ted Cruz To The Wall: UPDATED

This is the tweet of the year.
By John Amato
2 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Yesterday WallStreetBets subreddit caused mass panic in the markets and sent Hedge fund managers crying with huge losses by destroying their short plays on GameStop.

These Reddit users have been using the Robinhood app to make their trades because there are no commissions involved for transactions as well as basically no restrictions on what types of trades you can make.

But after the brouhaha that was caused on The Street and in the business media, apparently, Robinhood blocked their retail investors from trading while leaving those hedge funders alone.

AOC then tweeted this:

Enter Ted Cruz, who helped inspire and gave aid and comfort to the January 6 seditionists.

Cruz thought he'd hide in plain sight by agreeing with AOC, hoping for a little sugar in return.

Instead, AOC reminded Ted Cruz that his rhetoric inspired an assassination plot against her.

Dayum! That's the way to talk to seditionists.

UPDATED: Ted Cruz is a monster.

Sen. Cruz actually claimed all the anger in our country is coming from the left. Did he see what the MAGA mob did on January 6?

This is beyond sycophantic or deluded.

It's totally batsh*t, crazy, insane. Kellyanne Conway needs to come up with a new word to explain his behavior.

Of course AOC and every member of Congress that was in the US Capitol is furious after it was stormed by extremist right wing Trump supporting traitors who had violent intent in their hearts against mostly Democrats.

I'd be angry too if my congressional colleagues aided and abetted the MAGA mob that either tried to murder or attack me.

Cruz needs to resign.

