Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Ted Yoho Removed From Christian Charity After His Verbal Attack On AOC

Bread for the World's statement that Yoho's behavior "does not reflect the values of respect and compassion that Jesus calls on us to exhibit every day and we expect from our board members."
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Getty Images

Rep. Ted Yoho (R, FL-03) is now toxic and persona non grata pretty much everywhere except for Fox News, a place where rude sexist, misogynistic behavior is not only tolerated but expected.

Chris Ford, the deputy director for strategic communications and campaigns of Bread for the World, on Saturday evening confirmed Yoho's resignation to CNN.

Source: Washington Post

A Christian nonprofit organization that fights world hunger asked Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) to resign from its board after he confronted a female colleague and then reportedly used a sexist expletive after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was out of earshot.

Bread for the World announced Yoho’s resignation in a statement on Saturday, saying that his “recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors.”

The organization asked Yoho for his resignation on Friday. In its statement, the group said the decision was taken to reaffirm “our commitment to coming alongside women and people of color, nationally and globally, as they continue to lead us to a more racially inclusive and equitable world.”

Yoho has denied using the sexist slur attributed to him by a Hill reporter who overheard the exchange outside the Capitol earlier this week. Still, the congressman apologized in a floor speech Wednesday, but said, “I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country.”

Bread for the World in a statement on Wednesday said it was “deeply concerned” with what “we and others perceive to be his non-apology.”

“Bread for the World is concerned that his behavior in the past few days does not reflect the values of respect and compassion that Jesus calls on us to exhibit every day and we expect from our board members,” the nonprofit said.

