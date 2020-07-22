2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

AOC Retweets Video Of Her With Doja Cat's 'Boss B*tch'

Shine on, fight for others, and let the haters stay mad.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Screengrab

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's run-in with Ted Yoho the other day served as some fodder for the internet. Becca Rose of Justice Democrats served this one up.

Source: The Hill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) posted a video of herself walking outside the Capitol building to Doja Cat’s “Boss Bitch" on Tuesday, one day after Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) was heard accosting her on the building's steps.

In the video, which Ocasio-Cortez posted to Instagram Stories and later promoted on Twitter, the freshman lawmaker could be seen walking, mask on, near the building as the lyrics, “Imma a bitch / Imma boss / and I shine like gloss,” play in the background.

Ocasio-Cortez, who also blew a kiss to the camera at the end of the clip, captioned the video, “Shine on, fight for others, and let the haters stay mad.”

[Chorus]
I'm a bitch, I'm a boss
I'm a bitch and a boss, I'ma shine like gloss
I'm a bitch, I'm a boss
I'm a bitch and a boss, I'ma shine like gloss
I'm a bitch, I'm a boss
I'm a bitch and a boss, I'ma shine like gloss
I'm a bitch, I'm a boss
I'm a bitch and a boss, I'ma shine like gloss

