Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

'Cowboys For Trump' Leader Arrested By FBI For His Role In Capitol Hill Riot

Couy Griffin was arrested by the FBI in D.C. on Sunday afternoon on federal charges connected with the Jan. 6 protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol.
By Ed Scarce
'Cowboys For Trump' Leader Arrested By FBI For His Role In Capitol Hill Riot
Image from: Screengrab/KVIA

Griffin also serves as a County Commissioner in New Mexico. No joke.

Source: KVIA/ABC7

WASHINGTON, DC -- "Cowboys for Trump" leader and Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was arrested by the FBI in D.C. on Sunday afternoon on federal charges connected with the Jan. 6 protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Video posted to Twitter by a media crew (which you can view below) showed Griffin being taken into custody by authorities along a Washington, D.C. street near the Capitol.

Sources told ABC News that Griffin was the subject of a nationwide be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot.

As ABC-7 previously reported, Griffin had pledged to return to the Capitol for the inauguration on Jan. 20 during this past week's county commission meeting. He said he would bring two guns to Washington and “embrace” his Second Amendment rights.

Here he is in happier times, with his spiritual leader.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol [...]
By Ed Scarce
comments
Jan 16, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team