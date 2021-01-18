'Cowboys For Trump' Leader Arrested By FBI For His Role In Capitol Hill Riot

Griffin also serves as a County Commissioner in New Mexico. No joke.

Source: KVIA/ABC7

WASHINGTON, DC -- "Cowboys for Trump" leader and Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was arrested by the FBI in D.C. on Sunday afternoon on federal charges connected with the Jan. 6 protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Video posted to Twitter by a media crew (which you can view below) showed Griffin being taken into custody by authorities along a Washington, D.C. street near the Capitol.

Sources told ABC News that Griffin was the subject of a nationwide be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot.

As ABC-7 previously reported, Griffin had pledged to return to the Capitol for the inauguration on Jan. 20 during this past week's county commission meeting. He said he would bring two guns to Washington and “embrace” his Second Amendment rights.