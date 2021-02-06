Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

'Mainer Arrested For Role In Capitol Riot Described As Racist But Not Violent Toward Government '

That was the title, verbatim, in yesterday's Bangor Daily News.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Sure, Kyle Fitzsimons hated immigrants and moved to Maine a few years ago to escape "multi-cultural hell holes," but he wasn't violent, just your typical "patriotic" racist Trump supporter.

I guess that's the state of things in 2021, normalizing racists because of Trump.

And if you're wondering about the blood, Fitzsimons grabbed a police officer and was batoned, receiving six stitches for his "non-violent" protest.

Source: Bangor Daily News

Kyle Fitzsimons held racist beliefs and was vocal about his political views, but never expressed a desire to be violent toward government or the police, according to two people who provided the FBI with information about the first Maine resident charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

He also told state lawmakers in 2018 that he had moved to Maine to escape “multi-cultural hell holes” and that they were doing nothing as immigrants moved to the region and were “killing off yankee New England culture,” according to a press report from the time.

Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon is charged with four federal crimes: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, assault on a federal officer and attempting to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder. A civil disorder can be the obstruction of any “federally protected function,” including Congress’ Jan. 6 counting of the electoral votes from November’s election, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court after Fitzsimons’ arrest.

