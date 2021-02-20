Politics
Feds Charge Penn. Cop For Participating In Capitol Hill Riot

Joseph Fischer, 52, posted a video on Facebook of him charging at Capitol Hill police, writing later that he “may need a job” because word had “got out that I was at the rally ... lol.”
By Ed Scarce
19 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Imagine being so daft that you're a cop who participates in a riot, posts a video to Facebook of you fighting with Capitol Hill police, and then brags on Facebook that "the FBI may arrest me ...LOL."

Source: Penn Live

Joseph Fischer, a North Cornwall Township police officer in Lebanon County, was charged Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint.

Fischer was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. He is currently being detained in Dauphin County Prison.

The 54-year-old was caught bragging on his Facebook profile, under the user name SV Spindrift, about storming the federal building, according to authorities. He additionally published a video featuring him at the front of the pack pushing police officers, authorities said in the criminal complaint.

His comments were captured by Huffington Post, presumably before being taken down.

“I was there..we pushed police back about 25 feet,” Fischer wrote in one comment. “Got pepper balled and OC sprayed, but entry into the Capital was needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power.”

Later Fischer ― once again on Facebook ― had a private messenger discussion with another person in which he wrote that he “may need a job” because word had “got out that I was at the rally ... lol.”

“[T]he FBI may arrest me ... lol,” Fischer wrote. “I know they are targeting police who went.”

Fischer wrote that his chief spoke with him about it and that he told him that losing his job might be the “price I have to pay to voice my freedom and liberties which I was born with and thusly taken away.”

“I told him I have no regrets and give zero shits,” Fischer wrote. “Sometimes doing the right thing no matter how small is more important than ones own security.”

Mr "no regrets and give zero shits" might sing a different tune should he get some much deserved jail time.

