Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Two Women Rioters Caught On Video, ‘We Were Looking’ For Nancy Pelosi To ‘Shoot Her In The Friggin’ Brain’

The FBI caught the pair with her own selfie video and is entered into the criminal affidavit.
By Ed Scarce
Two Women Rioters Caught On Video, ‘We Were Looking’ For Nancy Pelosi To ‘Shoot Her In The Friggin’ Brain’
Image from: Dept. of Justice

The criminal affidavit by the Department of Justice looks really bad for these two miscreants. They're looking at some serious jail time, perhaps spending the rest of their miserable lives behind bars.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dawn Bancroft is the owner of Bucks Elite Fitness/CrossFit Sine Pari in Doylestown, PA.

Source: Daily Beast

Two Pennsylvania women were arrested on Friday after allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6—and expressing their intent to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Dawn Bancroft and Diana Santos-Smith are facing three charges including knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege the pair were seen in a video trying to exit the Capitol after the riots. “We broke into the Capitol…we got inside, we did our part,” Bancroft, who is wearing a MAGA ski-cap, said in the video. “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain but we didn’t find her.”

When the FBI questioned Santos-Smith on Jan. 20, she initially said she only attended former Trump’s rally and didn’t physically enter the Capitol. After agents showed her the video of her and Bancroft, Santos-Smith admitted they went inside but didn’t “have a pre-planned agenda” to do so. She added that when she and Bancroft arrived at the Capitol, they heard protesters saying “they’re letting us in,” which she interpreted as being allowed entry. The pair entered through a broken window—which Santos-Smith said she knew they should not have done.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team