Michigan GOP Leader Caught On Hot Mic Stands By His Hoax Comment

In an unguarded moment, meaning he thought the cameras couldn't pick up what he was saying, Mike Shirkey just doubled-down on his earlier comments that the Capitol Hill riot was planned well ahead of the event and not by Trump's people.

Source: Detroit Free Press

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, opened the floor session of the Michigan Senate on Wednesday morning with a prayer. He spoke of seeking unity, working together and looking to God when people "get off track." But immediately after delivering the invocation, microphones in the Senate chamber caught the highest ranking Republican elected official in the state standing by the sentiment of recent statements he made that aspects of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol were a "hoax" and "staged." "I frankly don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make," Shirkey said, speaking with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Portions of his comments were difficult to hear, with other lawmakers chatting in the background, but Shirkey appears to indicate he may regret some of the specific words he chose that were captured in a video recently posted.

Just now, SML Mike Shirkey, on a hot mic on the floor of the Senate speaking to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist: "I frankly don’t take back any of the statements I made — I take back some of the words I chose." #mileg — Simon D. Schuster (@Simon_Schuster) February 10, 2021

And just how stupid is this Shirkey character anyway?

Worth nothing the Lt. Gov. appeared to explicitly warn Sen. Shirkey the mic was on before they began the exchange and Shirkey proceeded anyway. — Simon D. Schuster (@Simon_Schuster) February 10, 2021

This stupid.