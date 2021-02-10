Politics
Michigan GOP Leader Caught On Hot Mic Stands By His Hoax Comment

Mike Shirkey apologized yesterday for his comments, but in private he's still calling the Capitol Hill riot a fiction that it was Trump's people.
By Ed Scarce
In an unguarded moment, meaning he thought the cameras couldn't pick up what he was saying, Mike Shirkey just doubled-down on his earlier comments that the Capitol Hill riot was planned well ahead of the event and not by Trump's people.

Source: Detroit Free Press

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, opened the floor session of the Michigan Senate on Wednesday morning with a prayer. He spoke of seeking unity, working together and looking to God when people "get off track."

But immediately after delivering the invocation, microphones in the Senate chamber caught the highest ranking Republican elected official in the state standing by the sentiment of recent statements he made that aspects of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol were a "hoax" and "staged."

"I frankly don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make," Shirkey said, speaking with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Portions of his comments were difficult to hear, with other lawmakers chatting in the background, but Shirkey appears to indicate he may regret some of the specific words he chose that were captured in a video recently posted.

And just how stupid is this Shirkey character anyway?

This stupid.

