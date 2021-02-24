Couple Arrested For Capitol Riot Claim They 'Did Nothing Wrong'

People like this doltish couple from Kentucky are about to pay a heavy price for their blind allegiance to Trump. It's likely they'll have years to think about it and the choices they made.

Source: Kentucky.com

A Kentucky husband and wife were arrested Tuesday by federal agents for allegedly participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI announced. Lori Ann Vinson, a nurse, and Thomas Ray Vinson were arrested by federal agents in Owensboro Tuesday afternoon, the FBI said. Their charges include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings, and parading, demonstrating or picketing the Capitol buildings.

Lori Vinson made headlines shortly after the riot when she spoke to multiple media outlets about entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and said she’d been fired for it. Vinson said she “would do it again tomorrow.” Timothy Beam, a spokesman for the FBI in Louisville, confirmed that the Vinson arrested was the same one who appeared in those reports.

Last month, she told Eyewitness News (WEHT)

“I believe in what our President stands for and the injustices that have been done. I feel like if I can take a stand on something that’s what I should do,” Vinson said.

But after she was reported to the FBI from various social media sightings, she had a visit from the FBI, which also resulted in her termination as a Nurse, still convinced that what she and her husband were doing was "right." Her sense of entitlement seems to be widely shared by among the rioters.

“The FBI showed up here and after speaking to me said you’re not going to be hearing from me again,” Vinson said. These findings on social media were also sent to her workplace at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. Vinson said they terminated her and paperwork lists that her actions on Jan. 6 were found to be criminal. “I’m not mad. I’m hurt that Ascension didn’t see my worth to them. But I’m not upset that I stood up for what I thought was right,” Vinson said.

Not the sort of tweet you want to show your grandkids.

#BREAKING: Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Roy Vinson were arrested today in Owensboro, KY in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Stay updated on all Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/gYUSBU5wwI pic.twitter.com/qelxB0XToP — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) February 23, 2021

All to support Dear Leader's lies.