Ohio Man Arrested By FBI, Wore Jacket With His Company's Name And Phone Number To Capitol Riot

Troy Faulkner of Faulkner Painting of Whitehall, Ohio had the company logo and phone number in bright letters on his back as he kicked in a window at the U.S. Capitol Building.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
The FBI didn't have too much difficulty with this one. From Law & Crime, the FBI report on the incident:

The FBI said that it saw Faulkner on a YouTube video kicking in a Capitol window. But before that happened, the defendant was facing away from the camera and his jacket was exposed. This was important because that was a jacket identifying his painting business:

Faulkner later said, “I knew I shouldn’t have kicked in the window. I was upset and wasn’t thinking rationally.”

No shit.

Source: Ohio Capitol Journal

An Ohio man who kicked in a reinforced window shutter at the U.S. Capitol during the violent insurrection Jan. 6 was arrested in connection with his role in the raid.

Footage from the crowd captures Troy Faulkner, of Whitehall, kicking in a reinforced window shutter that prosecutors say was worth $1000.

While Faulkner turned himself into the FBI, it was only a matter of time before authorities would identify him — he wore a sweatshirt with “Faulkner Painting,” his personal business, on the back, along with the company phone number.

