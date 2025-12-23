’Unfair!' Elon Musk Throws Tantrum After ‘white’ Race Isn’t Capitalized

Billionaire Elon Musk took time out of his busy schedule to claim his race was being discriminated against because The Associated Press does not capitalize the word "white."

In a post on Monday, Musk shared the complaints of someone who recently disagreed with the AP's 2020 explanation for capitalizing "Black" but not "white."

"AP style will continue to lowercase the term white in racial, ethnic, and cultural senses. This decision follows our move last month to capitalize Black in such uses. We consulted with a wide group of people internally and externally around the globe and considered a variety of commentary in making these decisions," the organization explained at the time.

"Anti-White racism like this just fuels more racism against White people," a commenter named Tanya wrote on X.

Musk shared the sentiment with more than 230 million followers, adding: "This is unfair!"

Over the past year, Musk has repeatedly focused on what he claims is anti-white discrimination.

In one case, he reposted the sentiments of right-wing influencer Tucker Carlson.

"There is systemic racism in the United States, against whites. Everyone knows it. Nobody says it. How come?" Carlson wrote at the time.

"Concerning," Musk replied.