QAnon Congresswoman Faces Calls For Arrest For Tweeting Speaker Pelosi's Location To Rioters

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a gun-toting supporter of the QAnon movement, is facing backlash after she was accused of live-tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) location during the attack on Capitol Hill last week.

Boebert shared the tweet soon after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol with deadly results.

"The Speaker has been removed from the chambers," Boebert wrote.

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

"Today is 1776," she declared in another tweet.

Today is 1776. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

Twitter users responded by calling for the freshman representative to be jailed and removed from Congress.

"@FBIWFO please arrest @laurenboabert for aiding and abetting those who were hunting down @SpeakerPelosi on Jan, 6th by tweeting the Speaker's whereabouts," one person responded. "She's 5ft tall, 100 pounds and carries a Glock (and won't stop telling everyone)."

"@SpeakerPelosi you need to have her removed with every fight that you have. This is nothing short of an attempt on your life," another Twitter user agreed.

Read some of the responses below.

She was totally hyped up while spewing her objections just minutes before this erupted. I was watching and I even tweeted at that time asking who she was yelling at. Her behavior is very suspicious. She was definitely playing her part in this attack. — Ooch (@MerriAnneSulli1) January 10, 2021

@FBIWFO please arrest @laurenboabert for aiding and abetting those who were hunting down @SpeakerPelosi on Jan, 6th by tweeting the Speaker's whereabouts.



She's 5ft tall, 100 pounds and carries a Glock (and won't stop telling everyone). — Ibrahim (@ialhusseini) January 10, 2021

You can't get more explicit than that.

Expulsion of Boebart is only the start. Indictment has to follow quickly. — Gary Kleier (@gjkleier) January 10, 2021

She wanted to meet personally with the @FBI — Mark Thorpe (@msthorpe43) January 10, 2021

After announcing the morning of the insurrection that she is part of the revolution, she literally tweets the potential location of the Speaker as the terrorists break into the Capitol. Please investigate @FBI @FBIWFO @CBI_Colorado pic.twitter.com/SKpTLyPjTu — Lynn (@LynnInTheHouse1) January 9, 2021

I went to her feed because I didn’t believe this was real - yep it’s still there — Dr Isabel Dalhousie ✍🏼 (@isabeldalhousie) January 10, 2021

@laurenboebert has found her trajectory and it’s going down like a fireball. Your town halls will be fun, hun. That is, if even have the courage to hold them. Which you won’t. Censure @laurenboebert — Indigenous Strategies LLC (@NativePolicyLLC) January 9, 2021