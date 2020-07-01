Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Far-Right Gun Nut Lauren Boebert Knocks Off Longtime GOP Rep In CO-03

Lauren Boebert, a QAnon conspiracist and second amendment fetishist, easily defeated Rep. Scott Tipton.
By Ed Scarce

Lauren Boebert, who describes herself as "pro-Trump, pro-Life, pro-Energy, pro-Constitution, pro-Guns", and runs a restaurant where the waitresses open carry firearms, knocked off longtime congressman Scott Tipton tonight in a Republican primary for Colorado's third district.

Source: Denver Channel

Right-wing restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton handily in Colorado’s Third Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday just one day after President Trump gave a Twitter endorsement to Tipton.

Tipton conceded the race just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“3rd District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November. I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well,” Tipton said in a statement.

As of 9:10 p.m. Boebert led Tipton by 9 percentage points, 54% to 46%, though the Associated Press had yet to call the race.

Tipton is in his fifth term as the Third Congressional District representative, but Boebert challenged him from the right this year in an effort to win over more-conservative voters who believe Tipton has sided with Democrats too often on bipartisan deals.

Boebert owns Shooters Grill in Rifle, where employees open-carry firearms while serving and which was shut down by health officials when she opened in lieu of Colorado public health guidance last month.

Boebert has touted her Second Amendment bonafides during the campaign. Her website says she is “heading to Congress to drain the swamp, stand up for our rights, and tell all the left-wing lunatics we don’t want more government control, we want our freedom!”

Boebert rose to some prominence about six years ago where she and her restaurant, Shooters Lounge in Rifle, Colorado, were featured in several national media reports, including at least one for Fox News, covered by C&L.

And, of course.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us