Far-Right Gun Nut Lauren Boebert Knocks Off Longtime GOP Rep In CO-03

Lauren Boebert, who describes herself as "pro-Trump, pro-Life, pro-Energy, pro-Constitution, pro-Guns", and runs a restaurant where the waitresses open carry firearms, knocked off longtime congressman Scott Tipton tonight in a Republican primary for Colorado's third district.

Source: Denver Channel

Right-wing restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton handily in Colorado’s Third Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday just one day after President Trump gave a Twitter endorsement to Tipton.

Tipton conceded the race just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“3rd District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November. I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well,” Tipton said in a statement.

As of 9:10 p.m. Boebert led Tipton by 9 percentage points, 54% to 46%, though the Associated Press had yet to call the race.

Tipton is in his fifth term as the Third Congressional District representative, but Boebert challenged him from the right this year in an effort to win over more-conservative voters who believe Tipton has sided with Democrats too often on bipartisan deals.

Boebert owns Shooters Grill in Rifle, where employees open-carry firearms while serving and which was shut down by health officials when she opened in lieu of Colorado public health guidance last month.

Boebert has touted her Second Amendment bonafides during the campaign. Her website says she is “heading to Congress to drain the swamp, stand up for our rights, and tell all the left-wing lunatics we don’t want more government control, we want our freedom!”