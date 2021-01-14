Twitter Locks Account Of Congresswoman Who Live-Tweeted Nancy Pelosi's Location During Riot

A Republican congresswoman who supports QAnon had her account locked by Twitter this week after she live-tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's location during last week's deadly Capitol Hill insurrection.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) revealed on Instagram that Twitter had prevented her from posting until Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

It was not immediately clear why Twitter had shut down the lawmaker's account.

Twitter users called for Boebert to be jailed last week after she used the platform to disclose details of Pelosi's security while a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

Following the failed coup, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suggested that Boebert had committed a crime.

"Like any citizen who has committed a crime, Lauren Boebert has the right to remain silent," Swalwell tweeted. "I suggest that she use it."