Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

WATCH As Hakeem Jeffries Levels Freshman Republican About 'Patriotism'

Rep. Jeffries notes the irony Burgess Owens (R-UT) lecturing on patriotism, but voting "to object to an election that you know Joe Biden won," and perpetrating "the big lie."
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

This is about as good a dressing-down as I've seen in the House in a good long while, and deservedly so. Burgess Owens is another one of those god-awful Trump-loving freshmen who voted to overturn the election results, but has the brass balls to lecture anyone about patriotism.

Source: Mediaite

House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries lambasted pro-Trump Rep. Burgess Owens for “lecturing” Democrats about patriotism after he voted to overturn the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

On Friday, the House Committee on the Judiciary held its organizing meeting, during which Owens delivered a lengthy commentary in service of a motion to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting — a burgeoning trend among Republican legislators. Rep. Owens, referencing the flag salute, told his colleagues “it’s not about words, it’s about actions.”

Rep. Jeffries responded, at length, in an intense exchange that featured several interruptions.

Here's part of their exchange.

“I was hoping to engage with the new distinguished gentleman from Utah, as he sat here lecturing us about patriotism. And I was just going to ask him how he voted after a violent mob attacked the Capitol to hunt down members of Congress, to hang Mike Pence, to assassinate Nancy Pelosi, to stop us from undertaking our constitutional responsibilities as part of the peaceful transfer of power, more than a hundred officers seriously injured, brain injuries, head trauma, one officer lost three fingers, another officer, because of an assault on him, is likely to be blind. Officer Sicknick died, blood was spilled, two other officers are no longer with us.”

“And you want to sit here and lecture us about patriotism? When you voted to object to an election that you know Joe Biden won, and perpetrated the big lie?”

Jeffries receiving plaudits, naturally.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team