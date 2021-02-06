WATCH As Hakeem Jeffries Levels Freshman Republican About 'Patriotism'

This is about as good a dressing-down as I've seen in the House in a good long while, and deservedly so. Burgess Owens is another one of those god-awful Trump-loving freshmen who voted to overturn the election results, but has the brass balls to lecture anyone about patriotism.

Source: Mediaite

House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries lambasted pro-Trump Rep. Burgess Owens for “lecturing” Democrats about patriotism after he voted to overturn the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. On Friday, the House Committee on the Judiciary held its organizing meeting, during which Owens delivered a lengthy commentary in service of a motion to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting — a burgeoning trend among Republican legislators. Rep. Owens, referencing the flag salute, told his colleagues “it’s not about words, it’s about actions.” Rep. Jeffries responded, at length, in an intense exchange that featured several interruptions.

Here's part of their exchange.

“I was hoping to engage with the new distinguished gentleman from Utah, as he sat here lecturing us about patriotism. And I was just going to ask him how he voted after a violent mob attacked the Capitol to hunt down members of Congress, to hang Mike Pence, to assassinate Nancy Pelosi, to stop us from undertaking our constitutional responsibilities as part of the peaceful transfer of power, more than a hundred officers seriously injured, brain injuries, head trauma, one officer lost three fingers, another officer, because of an assault on him, is likely to be blind. Officer Sicknick died, blood was spilled, two other officers are no longer with us.”

“And you want to sit here and lecture us about patriotism? When you voted to object to an election that you know Joe Biden won, and perpetrated the big lie?”

This is 🔥 🔥 🔥. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) drags Utah’s new Trump-supporting Black Republican (@BurgessOwens) for coming in on his first day and lecturing Democrats about patriotism when Owens voted to overturn the November election even after the Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/mJ7cUJ0RSH — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 6, 2021

Jeffries receiving plaudits, naturally.

This is perfect. I hope @RepJeffries becomes Speaker in my lifetime https://t.co/O2rOSmcw3J — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) February 6, 2021