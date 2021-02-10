CAUGHT ON TAPE: MI Senator Calls MAGA Sedition Riot A Hoax UPDATED

The Detroit Metro Times eported on Shirkey’s conspiracy theories:

The state Senate’s top Republican made the bizarre and unfounded claim in a video-recorded meeting at a diner last week with leaders of the Hillsdale County Republican Party, who were discussing censuring him for not taking a bold enough stand against Democrats. “That wasn’t Trump’s people. That’s been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged,” Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican, said of the riot. “It was arranged by somebody who was funding it. … It was all staged.”

…

Shirkey also suggested a darker conspiracy but offered no evidence. “I think there are people above elected officials,” Shirkey said. “There are puppeteers.”

After the report, Shirkey had a sudden change of heart:

"I said some things in a videoed conversation that are not fitting for the role I am privileged to serve. I own that,” Shirkey said. “I have many flaws. Being passionate coupled with an occasional lapse in restraint of tongue are at least two of them. I regret the words I chose, and I apologize for my insensitive comments.”

In other words he’s sorry for saying what he thought out loud (and getting caught on video), not sorry for blaming Democrats for MAGA violence.

Rachel Maddow got to the heart of the matter Tuesday night: “In Washington, Republicans are chiding Democrats for going on with impeachment, saying, 'Move on, this is ancient history, this is behind us.’ Look around you. Republicans in the states are really, really not moving on.”

UPDATE: So, he's sorry not sorry?