'Bullhorn Lady' Left Children Alone While Rioting On January 6

Rachel Powell, the Bullhorn Lady, is definitely not a candidate for Mother of the Year.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 7, 2022

Rachel Powell, aka The Bullhorn Lady, is back in the news again. You may remember her from last year when she played fast and loose with the court orders that she needed to wear a facemask.

Now federal prosecutors are saying that she is not Mother of the Year material:

An accused U.S. Capitol rioter allegedly left her children at home to take part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

As flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, federal prosecutors allege that accused MAGA rioter Rachel Powell shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband but left them unattended while she traveled from her home in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, to take part in efforts to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, which she believed might trigger a civil war.

"I agree with the possibility of civil war happening," Powell posted on social media in October 2020, according to prosecutors. "I can see that too. Unfortunately, the only way this is probably capable of being fixed is bloodshed because I’m not so sure our government can be fixed the political way anymore."

It may be entirely possible that at least one of her children is older and was acting as a babysitter for their siblings if she had gone out for a movie or dinner. But it was not OK when she left the state to go a -rioting.

I hope that the children's father has already initiated family court proceedings to get sole custody of the kids and to put restrictions on her visiting rights.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue