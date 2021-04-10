Politics
Capitol Rioter Known As 'Bullhorn Lady' Gets Cute With Judge's Order

As part of her release, Judge Beryl A. Howell set a condition that Rachel Howell (aka 'Bullhorn Lady') must wear a mask while out in public.
It's quote possible, even likely, that Rachel Howell will incur further punishment as the result of this. Thumbing your nose at a judge's order is something only stupid people do and the Capitol riot had an abundance of those. That Powell is an anti-masker as well as a Capitol rioter shouldn't surprise anyone. MAGAts are just awful human beings.

Her workplace had the three-minute video of her on its Facebook page before it was removed. Not in time for it not to be captured though, and presumably sent to the judge as yet more evidence when her case comes to trial.

Source: Law and Crime

When Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell set conditions of release for accused Jan. 6 Capitol breach defendant Rachel Powell in February, she included an interesting provision in an order which required that Powell “must wear a mask whenever she leaves her residence.” Yet a video posted to a Pennsylvania bookstore’s Facebook page appears to show a woman who looks a lot like Powell inside the store wearing a mask made of mesh or netting which contains large gaps — thus rendering the mask utterly pointless as a protective measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus. If, indeed, the video does portray Powell, the mask could test the boundaries of Judge Howell’s order.

The video was posted to the Facebook page of Mr. Bookman’s, a used book store in Western Pennsylvania owned by Ben and Christy Wilkinson. At the start of the three-minute video, the woman who appears to be Powell points the camera at herself and says, “Good morning everybody, welcome to Mr. Bookman’s page.” She then flips the camera to focus on a woman wearing a white cardigan and a red “Make America Great Again” hat who prepares to announce the winners of a store raffle.

