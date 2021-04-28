Judge Will Not Jail 'Bullhorn Lady' After 'Sincere Apology'

"A sly homage" to an image she saw in a music video, her lawyer called it. I can think of other words to use. Nevertheless, Judge Royce Lamberth was satisfied with the rest of her apology to the court and did not send 'Bullhorn Lady' Rachel Powell to jail for violating one of the conditions of her release pending trial for her role in the Capitol riot of January 6th.

Lana Del Rey later explained that her mask in the video had plastic in it after arousing a lot of controversy at the time. Powell's did not have any plastic, of course. From Glamour:

In October 2020, Lana Del Rey drew criticism for wearing a sparkly mesh face mask to a crowded fan event in Los Angeles, when coronavirus case numbers were on the rise. She defended the accessory on Twitter, writing, “The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that.”