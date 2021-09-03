Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Nashville Man Brags To Cops That He Was At Capitol Riot, Gets Arrested

Christopher Cunningham called the police to report a stolen pressure washer from his front porch, and in casual conversation told police officers that he was there.
By Ed Scarce
Nashville Man Brags To Cops That He Was At Capitol Riot, Gets Arrested
Image from: FBI/Twitter

Christopher Cunningham was arrested a few days ago. He faces four charges, including violent entry.

Source: Tennessean

A Nashville man this week was charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot after admitting to the Metro Nashville Police Department he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, an FBI warrant shows.

Christopher Michael Cunningham faces charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in the capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

And how did they catch this rioter? Well, the usual way, in that he posted selfies and videos to social media (✔). But, in a novel twist, he also bragged to local police that he was there when they came to his door on an unrelated matter.

In addition, court documents continue, on Feb. 23, Cunningham called the Metro Nashville Police Department to report that a pressure washer was stolen from his front porch.

The interaction between Cunningham and the police officer was audio and video recorded on the officer’s body-worn camera, which the FBI reviewed.

"During the interaction with the MNPD officer, Cunningham identified himself and stated that he entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021," the complaint continues.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team