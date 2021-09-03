Nashville Man Brags To Cops That He Was At Capitol Riot, Gets Arrested

Christopher Cunningham was arrested a few days ago. He faces four charges, including violent entry.

Source: Tennessean

A Nashville man this week was charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot after admitting to the Metro Nashville Police Department he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, an FBI warrant shows. Christopher Michael Cunningham faces charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in the capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

And how did they catch this rioter? Well, the usual way, in that he posted selfies and videos to social media (✔). But, in a novel twist, he also bragged to local police that he was there when they came to his door on an unrelated matter.

In addition, court documents continue, on Feb. 23, Cunningham called the Metro Nashville Police Department to report that a pressure washer was stolen from his front porch. The interaction between Cunningham and the police officer was audio and video recorded on the officer’s body-worn camera, which the FBI reviewed. "During the interaction with the MNPD officer, Cunningham identified himself and stated that he entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021," the complaint continues.