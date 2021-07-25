Houston Man Arrested For Capitol Riot, Accused Of Whipping And Pepper-Spraying Officers

Andrew Taake is the second Capitol rioter to go down after bragging about his exploits on the dating app, Bumble.

Source: Houston Public Media

A ninth Houstonian was arrested Friday after allegedly whipping and pepper-spraying police officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Authorities say Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, flew to Washington D.C. on January 5 to participate in a rally. One day later, he allegedly joined pro-Trump extremists and stormed the U.S. Capitol.

As he attempted to force his way inside, Taake allegedly pepper sprayed multiple officers who had formed a barricade out of bike racks. About 30 minutes later, Taake reemerged from the crowd of rioters and allegedly began striking officers with what appeared to be a whip-like weapon, according to court documents.

The FBI says the alleged assaults were captured by body-worn cameras. Additionally, surveillance video appears to show Taake wandering inside the Capitol building while holding the whip-like weapon in his hand.

Days after the attack, an unnamed tipster told federal investigators that Taake had shared details about his participation in the riot via a dating app called Bumble, according to court documents.