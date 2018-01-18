Trump Throws John Kelly Under The Bus: The Wall 'Has Never Changed Or Evolved'

After White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told Fox News that Trump has "evolved" on many of his positions including the border wall, Trump tweeted out this morning that his views on the wall have never evolved.

On Wednesday, Gen. Kelly was interviewed by Fox News' Bret Baier and seemed very candid on a number of stressing issues the administration faces at the moment.

Some important highlights:

Kelly said, "This president, if you've seen what he's done, he has changed the way he's looked at a number of things."

“In one way or another, it's possible that we could get the revenue from Mexico but not directly from their government.”

Kelly said, “Campaign to governing are two different things and this president has been very, very flexible in terms of what is within the realm of the possible.”

On his meeting with the Hispanic Caucus, Kelly said, “There's been an evolutionary process that this president has gone through... and I pointed out to all the members that were in the room that they all say things during the course of campaigns that may or may not be fully informed,” Kelly said.

Trump has “adjusted the way he's looked at” a number of issues, including his strategy in Afghanistan and toward DACA, the Obama-era program that shields illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation."

As for the wall, Kelly said experts talked to Trump about how there “are places where, geographically, a wall would not be realistic.”

Clearly Trump views learning and adjusting one's strategy as a weakness and will never admit that he's willing to learn anything. which he's done for his entire career.

The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

....The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!

On CNN, White House reporter Kaitlan Collins told John Berman and Poppy Harlow how angry Trump was.

"President Trump spent last night fuming after his Chief of Staff was on Fox News saying his views on the wall and immigration had evolved since he was on the campaign now that he has taken office."

She continued, "I'm told by sources inside the White House that the president hated John Kelly's interview last night where he said his views on the wall evolved after he made similar remarks during those meetings with Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill yesterday where he said the president's views on the wall and on immigration had been misinformed during the campaign but now had changed since he was in office."

"We're certainly seeing the backlash of that. Now this surprising because we don't often see the president often contradict John Kelly. He always says he has great respect for him, hopes he stays as chief of staff for quite some time. Though he's contradicted his SOS, he rarely does so with John Kelly," she said.

"We're clearly seeing a break in that right now."

Gen. Kelly has made his bed and now he can sleep in it with the rest of Trump's enablers.

