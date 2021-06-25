2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Mike Pence Throws Trump Under The Bus

Did he call Trump un-American?
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

During a speech at Ronald Reagan Library Thursday, former VP Mike Pence publicly broke with Traitor Trump's unconscionable lies about so-called "voter fraud" in the 2020 election.

He did that liberal thing were you remember the past accurately: "January 6 was a dark day in history the United States Capitol," Pence said.

Pence thanked the US Capitol police for quelling the violence and restoring order at the Capitol.

He continued, "We reconvened the Congress the very same day to finish the work of counting electoral votes from every state in the union. Now, there are those in our party, who believed that, in my position as presiding officer over the joint session, that I possess the authority to reject or return electoral votes, certified by the states."

"But the constitution provides the vice president with no such authority," Pence stated.

"The truth is, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president."

"The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone."

"And I will always be proud to have played a small part on that tragic day when we reconvened the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States."

"If we lose faith in our Constitution we won't just lose an election, we'll lose our country."

Pence has been publicly quiet about being hunted along with other congressional members during the insurrection at the Capitol and refused to say anything negative about the former guy.

However, Pence's speech at the library was a complete rebuke of Trump and his sycophantic cultists who still to this day use Trump and Giuliani's election lies to cause hate an danger throughout the nation while they fundraise and scam the witless MAGA cult.

That's the cult that booed Pence at the Faith and Freedom Convention. His future in the insanity that is Republican politics is assured: Pence doesn't have a future there.

