GOP Senator Throws Lindsey Graham Under The Bus

Where are all the national headlines screaming "Republicans in disarray!"?
By HeatherSeptember 18, 2022

Where are all the national headlines screaming "Republicans in disarray!"? Lindsey Graham may be deluding himself that the national abortion ban is somehow going to help his party, and that there would a "revolt" by Americans had he not proposed one, his fellow Republican senator from South Dakota just threw him right under the bus on CNN this Sunday.

Host Jake Tapper asked Sen. Mike Rounds about Graham's bill that would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks and whether he supported it.

"No, I think, right now, we should allow the states to explore the different possibilities about the appropriate way," Rounds replied. "I think the individual states will come up with a multiple -- a whole lot of different ideas about how to appropriately discuss abortion in general. And then I think there will be a consensus over a period of years."

Rounds told Tapper the matter was better left to the states and that Graham's proposal "is probably not the right direction to go." Rounds said he did not believe that any proposal today would pass the House and the Senate, and that they should "allow the states to work through this and to find the appropriate language on a state-by-state basis and to find that common ground," and maybe after that Congress should "step in" again.

Republicans are the dog that caught the car now that they've gotten their wish and had their illegitimate Supreme Court overturn Roe. It's energizing women across the country and Republicans like Rounds know it no matter how much bluster we get from the likes of Graham.

Discussion

