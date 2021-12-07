GOP In Disarray! Dan Crenshaw Throws Freedom Caucus Under The Bus

Singling out Jim Jordan and the rest of the whacks in the Freedom Caucus for being performance artists and creeps was sort of refreshing.
By John AmatoDecember 7, 2021

Republican Dan Crenshaw from Texas told the audience of the "Texas Liberty Alliance" (yeah) that many of his fellow members in Congress from the Freedom Caucus are...wait for it..."grifters and hucksters."

Has Rep. Crenshaw been reading Crooks and Liars?

First of all Dan Crenshaw is highly performative himself so I wonder what's his angle?

My friend Colby Hall grabbed this tweet from Ron Filipkowski.

Crenshaw spoke on December 5th, at the Texas Liberty Alliance with 38th Congressional Candidate Wesley Hunt and 8th Congressional Candidate Morgan Luttrell, when he made these comments.

The Republican Congressman was asked why he was supporting these candidates.

Crenshaw replied," Now there are two types of members of Congress: there's performance artists and there's legislators.”

Wow.

He continued, “Performance artists are the ones who get all of the attention, the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well. They know how to recite the lines that they know our voters want to hear.”

Crenshaw praised Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Who voted to impeach Trump) for voting with Trump much more than these wackos in the Freedom Caucus.

"What you hear so often is not true. It’s not true. We have grifters in our midst..." Crenshaw stated.

Crenshaw said, "I mean in the conservative movement. Lie after lie after lie because they know something psychologically about the conservative heart. We’re worried about what people are doing to do to us, what people are going to infringe upon us, that’s the nature of conservatism."

Some truth being said to Republican voters in Texas for a change from a Republican.

And that means Rep. Jim Jordan is a lying grifter. I couldn't agree more.

Current members include:

Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)
Ken Buck (R-Colorado)
Matt Gaetz (R-FL-10)
Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)
Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)
Chip Roy (R-Texas)
Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)
Lauren Boebert (CO-3)[74]

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue