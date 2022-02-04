Guess Who Finally Throws Trump Under The Bus?

Pence called Trump's lies 'un-American,' which would sum it up perfectly if it weren't twelve months too late.
By John AmatoFebruary 4, 2022

Speaking at the Federalist Society, former Vice President Mike Pence insisted that he had no authority to overturn the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump recently said Pence could have overturned the election if he'd been willing, but that Pence refused. Pence said the Constitution mandates that "elections are conducted at the state level."

Pence reiterated what the founders thought would happen if a megalomaniac had been president. "They were suspicious of consolidated power at our nation's Capitol."

He also attacked Republicans in Congress for believing he had the unilateral authority over Electoral College votes.

"I heard this week that Pres. Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said.

He continued, "The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone, and frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election."

Trump is un-American. He's an out and out traitor to the U.S. Constitution, and to American democracy as a whole.

Wishing that Pence would have chanted "lock him up!" is probably too much to have hoped for.

Regardless, I doubt the two will have crumpets and tea anytime soon.

Discussion

