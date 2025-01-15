Mike Flynn Demands Trump Execute His Political Enemies, Like Hitler

Donald Trump's former disgraced national security advisor, Michael Flynn, claimed that members of his first administration and past administrations committed treason against Demented Donald and he needs to commit an act immediately, dubbed the Knight of the Long Knives, against his political enemies.

Flynn, who demanded Trump commit treason by enacting martial law after he lost the 2020 election, wants Trump to order massive assassinations against anyone he feels wronged him.

FLYNN: I mean, there were people while Trump was serving as president that were in his administration that we now know committed treason.

They undermine the sitting president of the United States while they were working for him and they were in the executive branch of the government.

That's called treason.

So some of them are over in the CIA, some are in the National Security Council.

So there are going to have to be, you know, it's, I mean, I hate to use the phrase the knight of the long knives, but because that's a really bad, bad phrase.

But there there has to be a reckoning, right?

Yes.

There has to be a reckoning and there has to be some some act of accountability.

And Trump, you know, he's got to do this because I can tell you, Mel, being at Mar-a-Lago the other night and I still, you know, since the election, I've been out and about talking with different people about things and, you know, what are their expectations?

Because that's kind of my thing right now is how I'm now, you know, sort of what I'm kind of doing is is sort of behind the scenes a bit.

But what is the sentiment?

The sentiment is people want people held accountable.

People from the last from the last couple of administrations must be held accountable to include those that were in Trump's administration.

Number one, Trump has to take action like right away.

I mean, no waiting for a hundred day plan.

We want action Monday at 12.05, right?