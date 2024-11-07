Disgraced former General Michael Flynn, who was caught by theFBI and pled guilty to two felonies for being in cahoots with Russia before he was pardoned by Trump, called to start taking a sledgehammer to the federal government including the FBI and the Department of Education just to start.

Being on the losing side today we'll hear a lot of insane clucking by many unsavory people. It goes with the territory.

Flynn is one of many.

FLYNN: And number two, the people that Trump brings around him, these have got to be warriors that are ready to go after the government and really reform. I mean, I like this idea about what Elon Musk is talking about and the kinds of things with this government efficiency kind of a task force. And I do believe that there are going to be requirements for entire departments, like Millet down in Argentina, Fuera, right? I mean, we have got to get rid of entire departments, like the Department of Education, as an example. Maybe we start looking at places like the FBI. Maybe we look at whole cloth cuts within the Department of Justice. And I know exactly where to look.

He sure does know where to look since he's a pardoned felon.

Not only will we hear a lot of stupid clucking, but many insane ideas are gonna be put in the media by these reprobates.

Flynn called for martial law after Trump lost 2020. This man is a complete disgrace to the uniform he wore.

I will continue the fight against the scoundrels.