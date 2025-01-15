Pam Bondi Shows Off Her One Qualification At Hearing

She's willing to play the fool for Trump. That's all he asks.
Pam Bondi Shows Off Her One Qualification At Hearing
Credit: screenshot
By Frances LangumJanuary 15, 2025

Pam Bondi is the runner up to be Trump's Attorney General because Matt Gaetz didn't turn out so well.

And Pam has proven her loyalty to Trump and that's the only qualification she needs, either for Mango Mussolini or the Republican Senate. Sad.

Ok a #PamBondi #confirmationhearing thread. So to start, she refused to agree that Joe Biden duly won the 2020 election, claiming that she saw "so much" when she went to Pennsylvania (alleging fraud) but did not elaborate. Nor did Senate Durbin ask her to give specifics. Missed opportunity.

Joy-Ann Reid (@joyannreid.bsky.social) 2025-01-15T15:28:26.226Z

PAM BONDI NEVER HEARD TRUMPS CALL TO FIND 11,780 VOTES.
Dear god.

Debrianna Mansini (@dmansini.bsky.social) 2025-01-15T15:53:57.885Z

Whitehouse to Bondi about Kash Patel: "I'm questioning you right now about whether you'll enforce an 'enemies list' that he announced publicly on television"

"There will never be an 'enemies list' within the DOJ," Bondi replies.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-01-15T15:42:09.540Z

Pam Bondi: “I don't think [Kash Patel] has an enemies list”

🤔 Well Pam here it is.

Abbi Lichtenstein (@abbij1961.bsky.social) 2025-01-15T16:08:17.047Z

.

Pam Bondi claims to be unfamiliar with almost all of Trump’s statements

Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal.bsky.social) 2025-01-15T16:42:51.414Z

Pam Bondi FAILED to answer the very basic question "Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election."

Her answer that he is the President is their coy way of denying he won. So stupid.

Senator Mazie Hirono is SO good at this.

BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan.bsky.social) 2025-01-15T17:07:36.874Z

Discussion

