Pam Bondi Shows Off Her One Qualification At Hearing

Pam Bondi is the runner up to be Trump's Attorney General because Matt Gaetz didn't turn out so well.
And Pam has proven her loyalty to Trump and that's the only qualification she needs, either for Mango Mussolini or the Republican Senate. Sad.
.
For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.