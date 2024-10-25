JD Vance Demands Kamala Harris To 'Shut The Hell Up' About John Kelly

Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance threw a fit at General Mark Kelly's revelations regarding Trump's admiration for Hitler.

Then he weirdly demanded that Kamala Harris 'shut the hell up' about it.

Methinks Hillbilly Vanilli is WAY too emotional to lead.

That's fascism at its most evident. Forget about freedom of speech, JD. Elon, write me a million-dollar check now!

Former Trump Chief of Staff, John Kelly told the NY Times that Trump admired Hitler's actions and wished his generals were more like Nazi generals. This bombshell has really put the Trump/Vance campaign in a frenzy.

Trump's Internal polling must show this is having an effect because, during yesterday's rally, JD Vance claimed Kelly is a disgruntled former employee who is lying about Donald. He also charged that Kelly was set up to attack Trump by the Harris Walz campaign, and Kamala Harris should f**k off.

Wow.

General Kelly fought in the military with ACTUAL bone spurs and also lost a son in action, so it's horrible being labeled a bitter liar by a surrogate of a man who cowardly ducked out of military service using bone spurs.

QUESTION: My question, sir, I wanted to get your reaction to President Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, who told the New York Times that Trump would rule like a dictator and meets the definition of a fascist. Just want to get your reaction, sir. VANCE: Yeah, look. You could just, look, you could just record the boos of the crowd, and that's my response to that question. Look. Here's a thing about what John Kelly said. John Kelly was fired by Donald Trump and he's pissed off about it and he won't stop talking about it. Now look. Here's the thing. Every time that John Kelly says something happened, you've got three or four people who were allegedly in the room when it happened saying he's making it up. Even Mike Pence's chief of staff said that John Kelly is making up a bunch of crap about Donald J. Trump. So who do we believe? Do we believe multiple eyewitnesses or do we believe a disgruntled ex-employee? I believe the multiple eyewitnesses. I think everything that John Kelly said is not true.

Former Pence chief of staff Nick Ayers told Fox News that General Kelly is lying. My question is, was Ayers present when Trump discussed his favorite Nazis with General Kelly or in every conversation the two had? Of course not.

This was a setup to smear Kelly. And if Kelly is a liar, why hasn't Mike Pence spoke out against him? By the way, 13 former Trump officials backed up General Kelly's account.

Not to mention Trump is the biggest liar ever to run for the presidency, hands down.

Vance wasn't done smearing General Kelly or creating another MAGA conspiracy to grieve about.

VANCE: But I also think, I mean, look, you know, you guys are reporters, and I think a lot of the folks here know how this works. John Kelly didn't come out of his own volition. I guarantee he talked to somebody on Kamala Harris' campaign beforehand. And we've got to ask ourselves, why are the media, and most importantly, why is Kamala Harris talking about a disgruntled former employee instead of the fact that under her leadership grocery prices are up 25% in the state of Michigan? Instead of talking about something that happened five years ago, why doesn't Kamala Harris talk about what happened two years ago when she cast the deciding vote on trillions of dollars in new spending and made housing, energy, and groceries unaffordable for the people of Michigan?

General Kelly bashed Trump a number of times before Kamala Harris became the democratic presidential nominee.

And I, not as a vice presidential contender or as a political candidate in this race, I speak as an American citizen. I am offended for my fellow American citizens when a person is running for President of the United States, not on what she's going to do for the American people, but on a bunch of petty grievances from years ago. Talk about the future, Kamala Harris. Talk about what you want to do, and shut the hell up about what happened four years ago.

Trump's entire campaign platform is based on grievances from losing the election four years ago. Unsurprisingly, Trump/Vance does not want to hear from General Kelly, as his words are devastating.

Vance's "shut the hell up" comment sounds like a twelve-year-old's vapid whining.

Like all of MAGA, they threaten when they hear the truth about demented Donald Trump.