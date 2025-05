Diane Ravitch's Blog - Trump's amazing accomplishments in the Middle East!

God’s Spies - is America still America under the hood?

Lawfare - the settling firms’ Trump deals are riskier than they seem;

P.M. Carpenter’s Commentary - a growing body of evidence that health insurance improves health;

You Might Notice a Trend - the unqualified are taking over thanks to Trump.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).