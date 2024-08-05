'Phony Moron': Trump Jr. Whines Over 'Projection'

Donald Trump Jr. pretends he has a job at the Trump campaign, whining the words "phony moron" about Harris after his father backed out of an ABC News debate that he had previously agreed to attend.
'Phony Moron': Trump Jr. Whines Over 'Projection'
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsAugust 5, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. slammed Vice President Kamala Harris as a "phony moron" after his father backed out of an ABC News debate that he had previously agreed to attend.

In a Sunday afternoon post on X, the former president's son amplified a message from Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance.

"It's been 14 days since Kamala Harris became the presumptive nominee of the Democrat Party and she still hasn't sat for a single interview with the media," Vance wrote on Sunday.

"Last time the press allowed a Dem to run a campaign from their basement, we ended up with brain-dead Joe Biden as Pesident," Trump said in response to Vance's message. "Now they're trying to stick us with his apprentice: A phony moron who can't complete a full sentence without someone telling her what to say."

Hours earlier, Trump complained about "projection" from Democrats.

"Has there ever been a bigger case of projection in history than Kamala Harris calling someone 'weird?'" he remarked in defense of Vance.

