US Women's Hockey Team Snubs Trump's Invitation To His Big State Of The Union Speech

The women's Olympic hockey roster for Team USA rejected an invitation to attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
By David EdwardsFebruary 23, 2026

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women's Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," a USA Hockey spokesperson said in a statement. "They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

One commenter suggested the women's team was effectively telling Trump to "go to hell."

Following their victory, the president lamented having to invite the women to the White House.

"And we have to — I must tell you — we're going to have to bring the women's team," Trump told the men's hockey team during a phone call. "[If I don't] do that, I do believe I probably would be impeached, OK?"

Breaking: The Olympic gold-winning U.S. women's hockey team DECLINES Trump's invitation to his State of the Union address after he was caught on video mocking them.

Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) 2026-02-23T18:32:04.001Z

