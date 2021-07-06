2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Media Bites
Fox News Makes Excuses For US Women's Soccer Team Lies

Rather than issue a correction, Fox makes excuses for the right-wing lie fest regarding women's soccer and the flag.
By John Amato
By John Amato
I wrote earlier about the hyperventilating lies the right-wing media promoted about the US Women's Soccer National Team.

On Fox News earlier today, Dana Perino came on to discuss the false story, and instead of categorically denying these lies and calling the story fake news, she said she believed Carli Lloyd's response.

"It makes sense to me." she said. Then she asked Travis Clay for his opinion.

Clay is a sports host from Outkick.com, and he's also a notorious COVID denier. It's the Covid lies that gained him much traction in 2020 as Tim Miller outlines in his profile on Clay.

Clay Travis decided that, in the absence of sports, he could find a market niche by offering pseudo-scientific rants about how the media was overhyping coronavirus. He told listeners that the disease would only kill “a few hundred people” and that he doesn’t “believe it is going to impact hardly any of us at all.”

Clay claimed the faux outrage that ensued was believable.

"I think it's emblematic of where we are with sports now where a huge percentage of American sports fans totally think it's believable that the US women's soccer team would turn their back on a 98-year-old World War II veteran as he plays the national anthem. Not even think twice about it," Clay said.

See, it's not fake news because the MAGA cultists will believe any lie told about the left or US sports teams.

Truthiness, committing to a lie because it FEELS true, is back.

Clay continued, "I, like you Dana, watched this video, I think it's a little bit confusing. They weren't all faced in the same direction and I think it is, unfortunately, a sign of where we are as a country that so many of us just presume that that level of disrespect is occurring by our national teams during the anthem."

When you assume, Clay, you make an ass out of you and me.

Our USWNT isn't a military brigade, idgit.

Co-host Bill Hemmer commented how forceful the USWNT was in rebuking these false allegations. The fact that our world class athletes had to be forceful in their denials is the problem right there, since they were attacked over a lie by a MAGA scumbag.

Hemmer then foreshadowed what will happen in Tokyo. He appears to be preparing the wingnuts to further revolt against our athletes, whether it's warranted or not.

"But I tell you in Tokyo this is gonna be a story and on some days it's gonna be bigger story than the games itself."

Go f**k yourself, Bill.

