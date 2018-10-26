Fox And Friends Embraces 'False Flag' Conspiracy Theory On MAGABomber

This morning Fox and Friends brought on a former FBI agent as an expert to promote the claim that the multitude of the bombs sent to Trump critics was most likely a 'false flag' operation to help Democrats in midterms.

As news was breaking of more bombs being sent, Fox News brought on former FBI Special Agent Chad Jenkins to explain what law enforcement was doing which apparently included an Alex Jones type conspiracy theory that they had tried to dampen just yesterday on the same program.

Yesterday, Fox and Friends brought on Vince Guastamacchia, a former NYPD police officer who told the three co-hosts, "The fact that these bombs have not gone off is a great indication that I feel these are false flag bombings. Am I allowed to elaborate on that?"

But this morning the pro-Trump surrogates were all in.

After a few minutes of discussion, Brian Kilmeade said, "Obviously politics plays a role, there’s one theme: These people are all critics of President Trump.”

Kilmeade continued, "You say that you cannot rule out a false flag operation. What leads you to believe that?”

Jenkins replied, “Well, it's just - One, zero for ten on any of these devices going off."

Not enough information has come out yet to see what kind of devices were actually built and sent.

Jenkins continued, "One, we have the worst right-wing bomb maker in history or we have a false flag operation, where it’s a left-wing type of operation to create hysteria and to play on the hearts and minds of those who would be independents or undecideds come the midterms.”

That's all? Just two options? One or the other. That's an expert? It's easy to see Jenkins is pushing the "false flag theory profusely.

Here's a couple more. The sender could have messed up making the bombs so they couldn't have detonated, but not for lack of trying. Or: He may never have wanted any to explode but wanted to send a message to Trump critics that this is your fate if you continue to disrespect Lord Trump.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt replied, “Yeah, we still don’t know, we are being told that there’s no trigger mechanism on all 10 of them, so they were never intended to explode, it appears.”

Domestic terrorism is domestic terrorism whether the bombs "worked" or not.

Fox News in the past never used a term like 'false flag" because that is an out-and-out conspiracy theorist's favorite term, usually used to blame the government for mass shootings and even 9/11.

With Trump is in office, standards don't apply anymore.