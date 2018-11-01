'The View' Smacks Geraldo For Promoting False Flags On MAGABomber

The Views' Joy Behar and most of the panel members raked Geraldo Rivera over the coals for going on Fox Business and claiming the MAGAbomber was a false flag operation, an "elaborate hoax" instigated by Democrats.

Geraldo did own up to it on Twitter, but he lied. It's not "conjuring" when your whole network is built around bashing Democrats and fluffing Donald Trump.

Geraldo is an unabashed cheerleader for his friend Donald Trump. That often colors his judgments about Trump's actions like when he fell into Fox News' false flag conspiracy theory trap.

After being down on his good friend for fear-mongering over the migrant caravan (Geraldo called them an invasion force, really) Joy Behar switched topics to the multitude of bombs sent to high-level Democrats and Trump critics, and reminded the audience that his daughter works for CNN.

She played video from a Geraldo appearance with FBN's Trish Regan.

Geraldo said, "At the risk of sounding like a far right wing lunatic, I have to say that I believe that this whole thing was an elaborate hoax."

After the clip ended, Rivera replied, "Well, I was a right-wing lunatic right then. I apologized for it. It was a brain fart. I said what I believed at the time."

Behar replied, “Why? You know that was total BS and you know it. You’re too smart not to know that.”

Conjuring false flag operations is not a 'brain fart', it's in the boilerplate job description at Fox News.

Geraldo said he had talked to some bomb experts who said they couldn't explode so that colored his thinking.

“So, I said ‘Why would a Trump-lover send out fake bombs guaranteed to hurt the president in the lead-up to the mid-terms.’ It just seemed cartoonish to me. Who thought driving around in a van with Hillary Clinton’s picture with a cross-hair, Barack Obama’s picture–“

"But we didn't know that before."

He replied, "It just seemed to me too pat, I'm sorry I said it."

↓ Story continues below ↓

After Sunny Hostin laid out the facts she asked if he could honestly say "Trump's words and actions didn't inspire this guy?"

Geraldo tried to justify Trump's vitriol by inferring that the Sandy Hook massacre was Obama's fault because he was president at the time.

"Oh, come on."

"Intellectually dishonest," Sunny said.

Behar jumped in, "Obama never said the things that Trump says, not even once, Gerardo, again. Come on."

Trump apologists never stop apologizing, ever.