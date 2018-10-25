Fox And Friends Airs Former NY Cop With 'False Flag' Theory On Bombs Sent To Democrats

After a new suspicious package was intercepted and brought to a Bronx detonation center, Fox and Friends brought on a guest that called the multiple attempted bombings on high-level Democrats, a "false flag operation."

Vince Guastamacchia, a former NYPD police officer was happy to be on air via telephone.

Vince said, "First, I heard the NYPD bomb squad is premier and cutting-edge technology and dismantling these bombs. The fact that these bombs have not gone off is a great indication that I feel these are false flag bombings. Am I allowed to elaborate on that?'

That didn't take long, did it? The ghost of Alex Jones lives on in many Trump supporters and now Fox News has taken over his mantle of airing and promoting hateful conspiracies.

And of course he's "allowed" to go full Alex Jones, as Fox and Friends allowed a conspiracy theory to take hold.

Vince replied, "What I think is this bomber should be fired. He sent five or six packages already, none of them have gone off. I'd really like to have more information on the types of devices. I'd like to have more information on the set-up."

If he doesn't know what he's talking about, why was he booked to go on-air? Instead of discussing today's news on these devices and what procedures the NYPD would take, Fox viewers got a conspiracy theorist.

Obviously, the Fox News producers knew what Guastamacchia was going to say because all guest are prepped beforehand.

And here goes the real Alex Jones messaging they want to transmit.

He continued, "Were they set to detonate? I really think that the left feels they're losing on many levels, and I feel they're planting these devices just for -- to play the role of the victim.

Any legitimate network would have cut him off right away and denounced what he said, but not Fox and Friends.

After Vince got his message out, Doocy came back followed by Jason Chaffetz.

"Well, Vince, it is too early. There is no suggestion by law enforcement that they have any idea who was behind this particular series of packages that have been sent. I've heard those kind of conspiracy theories but, I think at this point, less than 24 hours after the first one it's too early to go that direction," Steve said.

And that should have been that, but they spent another three minutes with Guastamacchia and Jason Chaffetz, who warned maybe a copy-cat bomber would do the same to Trump.

Chaffetz then backed up Trump's claims and blamed the mainstream media for not being fair or balanced.

Ainsley showed pictures of Robert DeNiro's restaurant with police circling the streets and instead of disconnecting the former policeman's phone for promoting a conspiracy theory, asked Guastamacchia about a dog that was on the scene.

Kilmeade then wondered if the police would offer protection for the top Trump critics and Vince said probably, and then couldn't contain himself any longer. He had to go full Republican cheerleader.

Vince said, "And I'm speculating, of course. However, I don't see, I don't see patriots -- we're not losing. The right is winning at the moment. And I don't see them stooping to the level..."

So much winning!

Kilmeade replied, "Vince, appreciate your experience, but right now we are not going to speculate on anything political."

But they already had.